Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

