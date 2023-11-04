Comparing FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) & RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. FB Financial pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14 RBB Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FB Financial and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

FB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than FB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 17.82% 10.63% 1.13% RBB Bancorp 22.00% 10.43% 1.28%

Volatility and Risk

FB Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and RBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $596.09 million 2.60 $124.56 million $2.75 12.05 RBB Bancorp $147.43 million 1.76 $64.33 million $2.71 5.04

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FB Financial beats RBB Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

