Comparing Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Steven Madden shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Steven Madden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Steven Madden and Puma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steven Madden 0 3 2 0 2.40 Puma 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Steven Madden presently has a consensus price target of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Steven Madden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Steven Madden is more favorable than Puma.

This table compares Steven Madden and Puma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steven Madden 8.50% 19.87% 13.52% Puma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steven Madden and Puma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steven Madden $2.12 billion 1.23 $216.06 million $2.15 16.14 Puma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Steven Madden has higher revenue and earnings than Puma.

Summary

Steven Madden beats Puma on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, and Superga brands. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment offers handbags, apparel, small leather goods, belts, soft accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, gifting, and other accessories under the Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Betsey Johnson, Cejon, and Dolce Vita brands. The Direct-to-Consumer segment operates Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores, and digital e-commerce websites. The First Cost segment operates as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels for select national chains, and retailers. The Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson brands for the sale of select apparel, accessory, home categories, and other non-core products. In addition, it offers its products and services through digital brand marketing, social media and influencer marketing, experiential events, in-store and online promotions, and public relations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

