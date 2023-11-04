Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
Shares of LODE opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.