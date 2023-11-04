Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of LODE opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 79.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

