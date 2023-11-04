Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CFLT. Guggenheim raised Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.32% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $281,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,991,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $281,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,991,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Confluent by 1,059.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,700 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

