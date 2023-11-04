Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFLT. Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.32% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,648.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 128.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,001.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

