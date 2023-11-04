Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.12.

Confluent stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.32% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

