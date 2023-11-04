Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $47,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

