Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ED opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.