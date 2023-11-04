Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $90.03 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

