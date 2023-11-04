Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

