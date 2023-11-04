Contrasting ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -6.27% N/A -36.74% ACV Auctions -18.33% -16.17% -8.38%

Risk & Volatility

Uxin has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Uxin and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $19.07, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Uxin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uxin and ACV Auctions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $2.06 billion 0.03 -$19.97 million ($0.62) -2.10 ACV Auctions $421.53 million 5.61 -$102.19 million ($0.52) -28.29

Uxin has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Uxin on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

