CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

