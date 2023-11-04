CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 1,072 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

