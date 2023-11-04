CoreFirst Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 531.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $247.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

