CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 10,620 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 885.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.14 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

