CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,142,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

