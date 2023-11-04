CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 1,040 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

