CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $560.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $557.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

