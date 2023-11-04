CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 99.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

