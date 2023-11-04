CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CI opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

