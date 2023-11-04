CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 52.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 258,458 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

