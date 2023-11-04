CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $123,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $195.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.49 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

