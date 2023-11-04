CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $154,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.