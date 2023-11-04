CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $178,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.