CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $234,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

