CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $277,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,811. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

