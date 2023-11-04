CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $321,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

