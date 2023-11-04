CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

