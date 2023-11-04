CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $522,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Nucor by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %
NUE opened at $152.31 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
