CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $56,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,951,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

