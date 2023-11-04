CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $629,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 396,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 162,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 65,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

