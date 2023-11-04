CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $755,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

