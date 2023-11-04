CoreFirst Bank & Trust Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1,753.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

