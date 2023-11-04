CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

