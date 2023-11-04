CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $109.01 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.