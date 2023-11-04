CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $382.90 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.85 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Company Profile



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

