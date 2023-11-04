CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases 267 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $126.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

