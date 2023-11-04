CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $281.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.