CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

