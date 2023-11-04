CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE MET opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

