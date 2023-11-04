CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

