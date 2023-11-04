CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,918,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $52.82 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.