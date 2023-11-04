CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 155 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Solar were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 6,311.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1,036.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,250. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.19 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,751. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

