CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 156 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,815,737 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.28 and a 200 day moving average of $210.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

