CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,840 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

