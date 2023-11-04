CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

