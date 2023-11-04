CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 243 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after buying an additional 2,579,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after buying an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.