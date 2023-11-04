CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 247 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

