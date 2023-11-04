CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 264 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.62. 3,742,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.49. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

